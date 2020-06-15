1616 S Bundy Dr

Amenities
This well-maintained and improved property is located the West Los Angeles area, in close proximity to the Westwood Village area, near all of the trendy restaurants & shops that this vibrant neighborhood has to offer.
This spacious 1bd/ 1bath unit with hardwood floors, a large bedroom and bathroom.
Additionally: On-site laundry room, Private park/covered parking space, easy access to the 405 Freeway.
Please call our office at 818-981-1885 or Beatriz 818-925-1327
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4118288)