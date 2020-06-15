All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1616 S Bundy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1616 S Bundy Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

1616 S Bundy Dr

1616 South Bundy Drive · (818) 981-1885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1616 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Second Floor Unit #6 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This well-maintained and improved property is located the West Los Angeles area, in close proximity to the Westwood Village area, near all of the trendy restaurants & shops that this vibrant neighborhood has to offer.

This spacious 1bd/ 1bath unit with hardwood floors, a large bedroom and bathroom.

Additionally: On-site laundry room, Private park/covered parking space, easy access to the 405 Freeway.

Please call our office at 818-981-1885 or Beatriz 818-925-1327

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4118288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 S Bundy Dr have any available units?
1616 S Bundy Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 S Bundy Dr have?
Some of 1616 S Bundy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 S Bundy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1616 S Bundy Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 S Bundy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1616 S Bundy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1616 S Bundy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1616 S Bundy Dr does offer parking.
Does 1616 S Bundy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 S Bundy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 S Bundy Dr have a pool?
No, 1616 S Bundy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1616 S Bundy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1616 S Bundy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 S Bundy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 S Bundy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1616 S Bundy Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
ARQ
3311 S. La Cienega Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90016
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity