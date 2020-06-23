Rent Calculator
Home
Los Angeles, CA
1616 North SERRANO Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM
1616 North SERRANO Avenue
1616 North Serrano Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1616 North Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Call Gosia for all showings 310 200-2777. Very easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 North SERRANO Avenue have any available units?
1616 North SERRANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1616 North SERRANO Avenue have?
Some of 1616 North SERRANO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1616 North SERRANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1616 North SERRANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 North SERRANO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1616 North SERRANO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1616 North SERRANO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1616 North SERRANO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1616 North SERRANO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 North SERRANO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 North SERRANO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1616 North SERRANO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1616 North SERRANO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1616 North SERRANO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 North SERRANO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 North SERRANO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
