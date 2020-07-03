All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1614 W 213th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1614 W 213th Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

1614 W 213th Street

1614 West 213th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1614 West 213th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath with a studio apartment behind the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 W 213th Street have any available units?
1614 W 213th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1614 W 213th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1614 W 213th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 W 213th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1614 W 213th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1614 W 213th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1614 W 213th Street offers parking.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have a pool?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have accessible units?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College