Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1614 W 213th Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 6
1614 W 213th Street
1614 West 213th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1614 West 213th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath with a studio apartment behind the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1614 W 213th Street have any available units?
1614 W 213th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1614 W 213th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1614 W 213th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 W 213th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1614 W 213th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1614 W 213th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1614 W 213th Street offers parking.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have a pool?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have accessible units?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 W 213th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 W 213th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
