1614 GRAFTON Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1614 GRAFTON Street
1614 W Grafton St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1614 W Grafton St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1614 GRAFTON Street have any available units?
1614 GRAFTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1614 GRAFTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1614 GRAFTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 GRAFTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1614 GRAFTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1614 GRAFTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 1614 GRAFTON Street offers parking.
Does 1614 GRAFTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 GRAFTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 GRAFTON Street have a pool?
No, 1614 GRAFTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1614 GRAFTON Street have accessible units?
No, 1614 GRAFTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 GRAFTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 GRAFTON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 GRAFTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 GRAFTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
