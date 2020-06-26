Rent Calculator
16127 ST KNAPP
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:22 AM
16127 ST KNAPP
16127 Knapp Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16127 Knapp Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16127 ST KNAPP have any available units?
16127 ST KNAPP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 16127 ST KNAPP currently offering any rent specials?
16127 ST KNAPP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16127 ST KNAPP pet-friendly?
No, 16127 ST KNAPP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 16127 ST KNAPP offer parking?
Yes, 16127 ST KNAPP offers parking.
Does 16127 ST KNAPP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16127 ST KNAPP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16127 ST KNAPP have a pool?
No, 16127 ST KNAPP does not have a pool.
Does 16127 ST KNAPP have accessible units?
No, 16127 ST KNAPP does not have accessible units.
Does 16127 ST KNAPP have units with dishwashers?
No, 16127 ST KNAPP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16127 ST KNAPP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16127 ST KNAPP does not have units with air conditioning.
