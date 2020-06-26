All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304

16123 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

16123 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
PRE LEASE! PALISADES TUSCAN-STYLE 2-BR/ 2.5 BATH CONDO w/ Central Air, Open Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Spa-Like Shower/ Tub, Laundry, Gym, Recreation Room, 2 PARKING SPACES! - Brightly Lit and Quiet (not facing Sunset Boulevard) 2-Bedroom/ 2.5-Bath Condo boasts an Open Floor Plan, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances/ Granite Countertops/ Natural Marble, a Master Bedroom with a Large Walk-In Closet/ Spa-like Bathroom with Large Tub/ Double Sinks/ Separate Frameless Glass Enclosed Shower, the second Master Bedroom also a Private Bathroom, pre-wired for Internet/ Cable with built-in Surround Sound throughout Condo ideal for entertaining, Gym and Recreation Room with Plasma TV Amenities, On-Site Laundry, and controlled access parking with 2 Tandem Underground Spaces and available Guest Parking Spots. HOA, Water, and Trash are included. It's close to Temescal Canyon Park, 1.2 miles from Will Rogers State Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, and Gorgeous Nature. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736 or email at CMacias@eglproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2683598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 have any available units?
16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 have?
Some of 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 currently offering any rent specials?
16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 pet-friendly?
No, 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 offer parking?
Yes, 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 offers parking.
Does 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 have a pool?
No, 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 does not have a pool.
Does 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 have accessible units?
No, 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16123 W. Sunset Blvd. Unit #304 has units with dishwashers.
