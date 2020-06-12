All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:15 AM

1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne

1611 Oakhorne Drive · (562) 472-5535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard. Kitchen features newer oak cabinets with slide out shelving, granite counter tops, kitchen island perfect for prepping meals, stainless steel appliances (gas cook top, built-in microwave, dual wall oven and dishwasher). Vaulted wood bean ceilings and cozy fireplace in den/ dining area,recessed lighting throughout, crown molding, and laminate flooring. Master bedroom offers walk in closet and private bathroom with large walk-in shower. Tiled bathrooms with tub and shower options. Rear sliding patio opens onto brick paved patio. Two car garage with washer and dryer hook ups and lots of storage space. Central heating.

Tenant pays all utilities. Gardner included

TO SEE RENTAL: For an appt.call, text or email Liza at (562) 472-5535 or leasing@spurrmanagement.com or visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

Rental criteria applies; No smoking on premises, credit score of 600+,income 3x's the rent, no evictions.
Pets considered in some locations with added pet deposit.

Broker Lic# 01281364

(RLNE4796262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne have any available units?
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne have?
Some of 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne does offer parking.
Does 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne have a pool?
No, 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne have accessible units?
No, 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne has units with dishwashers.
