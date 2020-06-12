1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard. Kitchen features newer oak cabinets with slide out shelving, granite counter tops, kitchen island perfect for prepping meals, stainless steel appliances (gas cook top, built-in microwave, dual wall oven and dishwasher). Vaulted wood bean ceilings and cozy fireplace in den/ dining area,recessed lighting throughout, crown molding, and laminate flooring. Master bedroom offers walk in closet and private bathroom with large walk-in shower. Tiled bathrooms with tub and shower options. Rear sliding patio opens onto brick paved patio. Two car garage with washer and dryer hook ups and lots of storage space. Central heating.



Tenant pays all utilities. Gardner included



TO SEE RENTAL: For an appt.call, text or email Liza at (562) 472-5535 or leasing@spurrmanagement.com or visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.



Rental criteria applies; No smoking on premises, credit score of 600+,income 3x's the rent, no evictions.

Pets considered in some locations with added pet deposit.



Broker Lic# 01281364



