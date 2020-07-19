Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
Los Angeles, CA
1610 W 207th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1610 W 207th Street
1610 West 207th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1610 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed 2 2/1 bath. gated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1610 W 207th Street have any available units?
1610 W 207th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1610 W 207th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 W 207th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 W 207th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1610 W 207th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1610 W 207th Street offer parking?
No, 1610 W 207th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1610 W 207th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 W 207th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 W 207th Street have a pool?
No, 1610 W 207th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1610 W 207th Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 W 207th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 W 207th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 W 207th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 W 207th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 W 207th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
