1610 S Curson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Charming Mid-City Private Studio - Property Id: 146945



The spacious, cozy studio apartment is located in the well-known Pico-Fairfax area, and right down the street from the newly revitalized Pice Blvd. corridor. It's Mid-City location makes it a short jaunt to all Los Angeles has to offer - the beach, Hollywood, downtown and more. It has a private entrance so guests feel truly at home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146945

Property Id 146945



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5812097)