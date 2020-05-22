All apartments in Los Angeles
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1610 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2310 · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming Mid-City Private Studio - Property Id: 146945

The spacious, cozy studio apartment is located in the well-known Pico-Fairfax area, and right down the street from the newly revitalized Pice Blvd. corridor. It's Mid-City location makes it a short jaunt to all Los Angeles has to offer - the beach, Hollywood, downtown and more. It has a private entrance so guests feel truly at home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146945
Property Id 146945

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 S Curson Ave have any available units?
1610 S Curson Ave has a unit available for $2,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 S Curson Ave have?
Some of 1610 S Curson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 S Curson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1610 S Curson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 S Curson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1610 S Curson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1610 S Curson Ave offer parking?
No, 1610 S Curson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1610 S Curson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 S Curson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 S Curson Ave have a pool?
No, 1610 S Curson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1610 S Curson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1610 S Curson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 S Curson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 S Curson Ave has units with dishwashers.
