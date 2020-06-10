All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1605 W 205th Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

1605 W 205th Street

1605 West 205th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 West 205th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous BRAND NEW built in Torrance. 3 beds 1.5 baths, 1000 sq. ft. living space, 7000 sq. ft. lot. 2695/month. 12month lease. Fridge, microwave and gas oven included. Washer + Dryer HOOKUPS. 2 covered carport parking spaces, not tandem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 W 205th Street have any available units?
1605 W 205th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 W 205th Street have?
Some of 1605 W 205th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 W 205th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 W 205th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 W 205th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1605 W 205th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1605 W 205th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 W 205th Street offers parking.
Does 1605 W 205th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 W 205th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 W 205th Street have a pool?
No, 1605 W 205th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 W 205th Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 W 205th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 W 205th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 W 205th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
