1605 West 205th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501 Harbor Gateway South
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous BRAND NEW built in Torrance. 3 beds 1.5 baths, 1000 sq. ft. living space, 7000 sq. ft. lot. 2695/month. 12month lease. Fridge, microwave and gas oven included. Washer + Dryer HOOKUPS. 2 covered carport parking spaces, not tandem!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 W 205th Street have any available units?
