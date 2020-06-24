All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

1601 Veteran Avenue

1601 S Veteran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1601 S Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Private balcony Views of the snow covered mountains and Westwood (UCLA) and Century City from this Top floor Penthouse corner home. Get off the freeway at Santa Monica Blvd., enter the quiet neighborhood 1/4 mile away and you come to your private Penthouse for a glass of wine. Highly walkable/bikeable in close proximity to Westwood Village, shops, dining, parks, UCLA & 405/10 Freeways. Westfield Shopping in Century City, Bev Mo and more are down the street. Remodeled throughout as you can enjoy A/C with the NEW Stackable Washer Dryer in the Laundry Room, Dual pane windows and slider, recessed lighting, fixtures and a fan in each bedroom. Bathrooms completely remodeled. Kitchen complete w/lacquered finish maple cabinets, quartz counters, new fixtures, under-mount sink, modern cabinet pulls, and LG stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include private indoor storage closets for each unit, indoor secure bike parking and multi-purpose room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Veteran Avenue have any available units?
1601 Veteran Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Veteran Avenue have?
Some of 1601 Veteran Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Veteran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Veteran Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Veteran Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Veteran Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1601 Veteran Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Veteran Avenue offers parking.
Does 1601 Veteran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Veteran Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Veteran Avenue have a pool?
No, 1601 Veteran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Veteran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1601 Veteran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Veteran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Veteran Avenue has units with dishwashers.
