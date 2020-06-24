1601 Veteran Avenue

Amenities

Private balcony Views of the snow covered mountains and Westwood (UCLA) and Century City from this Top floor Penthouse corner home. Get off the freeway at Santa Monica Blvd., enter the quiet neighborhood 1/4 mile away and you come to your private Penthouse for a glass of wine. Highly walkable/bikeable in close proximity to Westwood Village, shops, dining, parks, UCLA & 405/10 Freeways. Westfield Shopping in Century City, Bev Mo and more are down the street. Remodeled throughout as you can enjoy A/C with the NEW Stackable Washer Dryer in the Laundry Room, Dual pane windows and slider, recessed lighting, fixtures and a fan in each bedroom. Bathrooms completely remodeled. Kitchen complete w/lacquered finish maple cabinets, quartz counters, new fixtures, under-mount sink, modern cabinet pulls, and LG stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include private indoor storage closets for each unit, indoor secure bike parking and multi-purpose room.