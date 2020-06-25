Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1601 Livonia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1601 Livonia Avenue
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1601 Livonia Avenue
1601 Livonia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1601 Livonia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SUPER Clean newly painted three bedroom-two bath house.
Walk to Pico/Robertson in 4 minutes.
Have the privacy you always wanted.
Hardwood and tile floors.
One year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 Livonia Avenue have any available units?
1601 Livonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1601 Livonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Livonia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Livonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Livonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1601 Livonia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1601 Livonia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Livonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Livonia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Livonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1601 Livonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Livonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1601 Livonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Livonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Livonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Livonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Livonia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College