All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16 Park Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16 Park Ave.
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

16 Park Ave.

16 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unforgettable Venice Beach House - This beautiful house right next to the beach, was built by Abbot Kinney himself in 1906. Tastefully upgraded & restored while maintaining its authenticity & charm. The entire house has lots of natural light and is fully furnished for your enjoyment. Unobstructed ocean views from the rooftop deck are undeniably rare. Situated on an oversized lot, the spacious landscaped private front yard, charming back patio, & unheard of 7-car parking (3-car garage) make this an entertainer's dream home.

(RLNE4551174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Park Ave. have any available units?
16 Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Park Ave. have?
Some of 16 Park Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16 Park Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16 Park Ave. offers parking.
Does 16 Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Park Ave. have a pool?
No, 16 Park Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16 Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College