16 Park Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unforgettable Venice Beach House - This beautiful house right next to the beach, was built by Abbot Kinney himself in 1906. Tastefully upgraded & restored while maintaining its authenticity & charm. The entire house has lots of natural light and is fully furnished for your enjoyment. Unobstructed ocean views from the rooftop deck are undeniably rare. Situated on an oversized lot, the spacious landscaped private front yard, charming back patio, & unheard of 7-car parking (3-car garage) make this an entertainer's dream home.



