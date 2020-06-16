15955 Lassen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

PRICE TO RENT!!! No section 8 accepted. Renovated and Affordable home. This one is turn-key and ready for your tenants! Spacious living room with dining area with large picture windows overlooks the private gated rear yard. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, beam ceiling, recess lighting & stainless steel built-in appliances. Adjacent 1/2 bathroom & on site laundry room with access to the side yard is a plus. The bedrooms feature wall closet space, crown & base molding. Hall full bathroom is updated with free-standing pedestal sink, tile flooring, jetted soaking tub & walk-in shower stall, the perfect bathroom for relaxation. Wait there is more. .. .. step into a low maintenance hardscaped rear yard with alley way access with a rolling gate, that will allow parking for an RV or your summer water toys. Off-street parking for multiple cars 4 or 5 aprox. (DETACHED GARAGE NOT INCLUDED).The open air covered patio with bar-be-que & lounging area is perfect for entertaining during the summer months. Special features include NEW interior & exterior paint, refinished hardwood flooring & raised panel passage doors throughout, New Air condition. Centrally located to freeways 405, 118, nearby shopping and transit. In front of Mission Hills Golf course, Close to Heritage Christina High school and other Public Schools. Adjacent to Granada Hills. Close to CSUN, Granada Hills High School, Valley Academy of Arts and Science, Excellent Location!!SERIOUS TENANTS ONLY!