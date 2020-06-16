All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15955 Lassen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15955 Lassen Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:47 PM

15955 Lassen Street

15955 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15955 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
PRICE TO RENT!!! No section 8 accepted. Renovated and Affordable home. This one is turn-key and ready for your tenants! Spacious living room with dining area with large picture windows overlooks the private gated rear yard. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinetry, beam ceiling, recess lighting & stainless steel built-in appliances. Adjacent 1/2 bathroom & on site laundry room with access to the side yard is a plus. The bedrooms feature wall closet space, crown & base molding. Hall full bathroom is updated with free-standing pedestal sink, tile flooring, jetted soaking tub & walk-in shower stall, the perfect bathroom for relaxation. Wait there is more. .. .. step into a low maintenance hardscaped rear yard with alley way access with a rolling gate, that will allow parking for an RV or your summer water toys. Off-street parking for multiple cars 4 or 5 aprox. (DETACHED GARAGE NOT INCLUDED).The open air covered patio with bar-be-que & lounging area is perfect for entertaining during the summer months. Special features include NEW interior & exterior paint, refinished hardwood flooring & raised panel passage doors throughout, New Air condition. Centrally located to freeways 405, 118, nearby shopping and transit. In front of Mission Hills Golf course, Close to Heritage Christina High school and other Public Schools. Adjacent to Granada Hills. Close to CSUN, Granada Hills High School, Valley Academy of Arts and Science, Excellent Location!!SERIOUS TENANTS ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15955 Lassen Street have any available units?
15955 Lassen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15955 Lassen Street have?
Some of 15955 Lassen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15955 Lassen Street currently offering any rent specials?
15955 Lassen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15955 Lassen Street pet-friendly?
No, 15955 Lassen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15955 Lassen Street offer parking?
Yes, 15955 Lassen Street offers parking.
Does 15955 Lassen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15955 Lassen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15955 Lassen Street have a pool?
No, 15955 Lassen Street does not have a pool.
Does 15955 Lassen Street have accessible units?
No, 15955 Lassen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15955 Lassen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15955 Lassen Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College