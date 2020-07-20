All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1595 Lindacrest Drive

1595 N Lindacrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1595 N Lindacrest Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

One-of-a-kind and effortlessly luxurious, this Tuscan-style villa mansion in Beverly Hills, built in 1993, with 5 Suit- bedrooms and 2 Powder room . Gated, with a spacious courtyard that features a stylish, European fountain. Stunning, light-filled entrance that leads into the main floor, which consists of a large living room with fireplace, dining room, powder room, sitting area, and state-of-the-art kitchen with fireplace. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedroom suites with 3 beautiful marble baths. French doors open to large balconies, featuring gorgeous hilltop views. On the lower level, you will find a large family room equipped with bar and fireplace, a powder room, and 2 additional bedrooms with Full- baths. Hardwood floors and granite counter-tops throughout the mansion for timeless sophistication. Comes with its own gymnasium and terraced lap pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 Lindacrest Drive have any available units?
1595 Lindacrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1595 Lindacrest Drive have?
Some of 1595 Lindacrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 Lindacrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1595 Lindacrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 Lindacrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1595 Lindacrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1595 Lindacrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1595 Lindacrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1595 Lindacrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1595 Lindacrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 Lindacrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1595 Lindacrest Drive has a pool.
Does 1595 Lindacrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1595 Lindacrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 Lindacrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1595 Lindacrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
