15932 Gault Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406 Lake Balboa
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Cozy open concept studio - Property Id: 228338
Open concert studio all utilities included DWP Gas Internet Direct tv Hulo High ceilings 1parking space Washer/dryer on premises Pool/jacz Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228338 Property Id 228338
(RLNE5584171)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15932 gault st have any available units?
15932 gault st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.