Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:32 AM

15932 gault st

15932 Gault Street · No Longer Available
Location

15932 Gault Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Cozy open concept studio - Property Id: 228338

Open concert studio all utilities included
DWP
Gas
Internet
Direct tv
Hulo
High ceilings
1parking space
Washer/dryer on premises
Pool/jacz
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228338
Property Id 228338

(RLNE5584171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15932 gault st have any available units?
15932 gault st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15932 gault st have?
Some of 15932 gault st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15932 gault st currently offering any rent specials?
15932 gault st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15932 gault st pet-friendly?
Yes, 15932 gault st is pet friendly.
Does 15932 gault st offer parking?
Yes, 15932 gault st offers parking.
Does 15932 gault st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15932 gault st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15932 gault st have a pool?
Yes, 15932 gault st has a pool.
Does 15932 gault st have accessible units?
No, 15932 gault st does not have accessible units.
Does 15932 gault st have units with dishwashers?
No, 15932 gault st does not have units with dishwashers.
