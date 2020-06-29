Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:32 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15890 VALLEY VISTA
15890 Valley Vista Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
15890 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
15890 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have?
Some of 15890 VALLEY VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15890 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
15890 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15890 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 15890 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 15890 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15890 VALLEY VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
No, 15890 VALLEY VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 15890 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15890 VALLEY VISTA has units with dishwashers.
