All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15890 VALLEY VISTA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15890 VALLEY VISTA
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:32 PM

15890 VALLEY VISTA

15890 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15890 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
15890 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have?
Some of 15890 VALLEY VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15890 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
15890 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15890 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 15890 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 15890 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15890 VALLEY VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
No, 15890 VALLEY VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 15890 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 15890 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15890 VALLEY VISTA has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College