1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Currently Renovating the Unit! Perfect for singles or couples. Features an A/C and Heater. Walking distance to Eagle Rock Junior/High School and Rockdale Elementary School (both highly rated schools)

The apartment building is guarded by a gate, features garage parking, and onsite laundry.



Pictures coming soon!



Please apply at: http://ajax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

OR call the listed number.

17 unit apartment building