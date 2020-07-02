1586 Yosemite Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Eagle Rock
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Currently Renovating the Unit! Perfect for singles or couples. Features an A/C and Heater. Walking distance to Eagle Rock Junior/High School and Rockdale Elementary School (both highly rated schools) The apartment building is guarded by a gate, features garage parking, and onsite laundry.
Pictures coming soon!
Please apply at: http://ajax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp OR call the listed number. 17 unit apartment building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have any available units?
1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have?
Some of 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 pet-friendly?