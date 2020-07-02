All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:50 PM

1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041

1586 Yosemite Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1586 Yosemite Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Currently Renovating the Unit! Perfect for singles or couples. Features an A/C and Heater. Walking distance to Eagle Rock Junior/High School and Rockdale Elementary School (both highly rated schools)
The apartment building is guarded by a gate, features garage parking, and onsite laundry.

Pictures coming soon!

Please apply at: http://ajax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
OR call the listed number.
17 unit apartment building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have any available units?
1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have?
Some of 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 pet-friendly?
No, 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 offer parking?
Yes, 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 offers parking.
Does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have a pool?
No, 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 does not have a pool.
Does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have accessible units?
No, 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 Yosemite Dr. Unit 202, Los Angeles, CA 90041 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College