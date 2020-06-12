Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard
15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great rental in the City of Granada Hills, 3+2, open floor, recently remodeled house with many upgrades,Central A/C, close to transportation, markets, shopping center, great schools, must see it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have any available units?
15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15843 San Fernando Mission Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College