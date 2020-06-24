All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15734 Hart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15734 Hart Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

15734 Hart Street

15734 W Hart St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15734 W Hart St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Home In Lake Balboa - Nice 3 bedroom home with large bonus room and pool. Gated yard and 2 car garage.
Walk-in closet in master bedroom.
2 1/2 baths. Large rooms.

FICO score above 675 only.

(RLNE3819680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15734 Hart Street have any available units?
15734 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15734 Hart Street have?
Some of 15734 Hart Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15734 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
15734 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15734 Hart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15734 Hart Street is pet friendly.
Does 15734 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 15734 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 15734 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15734 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15734 Hart Street have a pool?
Yes, 15734 Hart Street has a pool.
Does 15734 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 15734 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15734 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15734 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College