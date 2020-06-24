Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15734 Hart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15734 Hart Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15734 Hart Street
15734 W Hart St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15734 W Hart St, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Home In Lake Balboa - Nice 3 bedroom home with large bonus room and pool. Gated yard and 2 car garage.
Walk-in closet in master bedroom.
2 1/2 baths. Large rooms.
FICO score above 675 only.
(RLNE3819680)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15734 Hart Street have any available units?
15734 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15734 Hart Street have?
Some of 15734 Hart Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15734 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
15734 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15734 Hart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15734 Hart Street is pet friendly.
Does 15734 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 15734 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 15734 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15734 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15734 Hart Street have a pool?
Yes, 15734 Hart Street has a pool.
Does 15734 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 15734 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15734 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15734 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College