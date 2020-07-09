15661 Viewridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Panoramic Views From Balcony Attached Garage - Upgraded/Remolded Unit With Panoramic Views From Balcony. Great Views, Quiet, Private Gated Community, Attached Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis/Basketball Court, Great Location. Hardwood Floors, Living Room And Dining Area, Kitchen Has Been Upgraded With Corian Counter-tops, Tile Flooring, Ew Cabinet Facings, No Rear Neighbors, Attached Two Car Garage, Private Unit, Top Of The Hill Location, Gated Community, North Of Rinaldi, Fantastic Townhome.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3994535)