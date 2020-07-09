All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

15661 Viewridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Panoramic Views From Balcony Attached Garage - Upgraded/Remolded Unit With Panoramic Views From Balcony. Great Views, Quiet, Private Gated Community, Attached Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis/Basketball Court, Great Location. Hardwood Floors, Living Room And Dining Area, Kitchen Has Been Upgraded With Corian Counter-tops, Tile Flooring, Ew Cabinet Facings, No Rear Neighbors, Attached Two Car Garage, Private Unit, Top Of The Hill Location, Gated Community, North Of Rinaldi, Fantastic Townhome.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3994535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15661 Viewridge have any available units?
15661 Viewridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15661 Viewridge have?
Some of 15661 Viewridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15661 Viewridge currently offering any rent specials?
15661 Viewridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15661 Viewridge pet-friendly?
No, 15661 Viewridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15661 Viewridge offer parking?
Yes, 15661 Viewridge offers parking.
Does 15661 Viewridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15661 Viewridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15661 Viewridge have a pool?
Yes, 15661 Viewridge has a pool.
Does 15661 Viewridge have accessible units?
No, 15661 Viewridge does not have accessible units.
Does 15661 Viewridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 15661 Viewridge does not have units with dishwashers.

