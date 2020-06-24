All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1564 TOWER GROVE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1564 TOWER GROVE Drive

1564 N Tower Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1564 N Tower Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
City lights view home5 bedroom 1 story house in Los Angeles. Complete privacy. Unobstructed views of the city , Century Huge backyard with a pool. Bbq Perfect for filming and photo shoots or just a regular stay in the Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive have any available units?
1564 TOWER GROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive have?
Some of 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1564 TOWER GROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive offers parking.
Does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive has a pool.
Does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College