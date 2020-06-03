1564 N Tower Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90210 Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
City lights view home5 bedroom 1 story house in Los Angeles. Complete privacy. Unobstructed views of the city , Century Huge backyard with a pool. Bbq Perfect for filming and photo shoots or just a regular stay in the Hills.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1564 TOWER GROVE Drive have any available units?
1564 TOWER GROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.