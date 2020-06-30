Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15627 Harvest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15627 Harvest Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15627 Harvest Street
15627 Harvest St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15627 Harvest St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
We will have a one time showing for this property on Sat & Sun 3/7-3/8 from 12-4 pm. Contact Carlos for any questions at (909)247-6473
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15627 Harvest Street have any available units?
15627 Harvest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15627 Harvest Street currently offering any rent specials?
15627 Harvest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15627 Harvest Street pet-friendly?
No, 15627 Harvest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15627 Harvest Street offer parking?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not offer parking.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have a pool?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have a pool.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have accessible units?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College