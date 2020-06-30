All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:37 PM

15627 Harvest Street

15627 Harvest St · No Longer Available
Location

15627 Harvest St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
We will have a one time showing for this property on Sat & Sun 3/7-3/8 from 12-4 pm. Contact Carlos for any questions at (909)247-6473

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15627 Harvest Street have any available units?
15627 Harvest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15627 Harvest Street currently offering any rent specials?
15627 Harvest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15627 Harvest Street pet-friendly?
No, 15627 Harvest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15627 Harvest Street offer parking?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not offer parking.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have a pool?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have a pool.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have accessible units?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15627 Harvest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15627 Harvest Street does not have units with air conditioning.

