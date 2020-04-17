Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1562 Lakme Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1562 Lakme Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1562 Lakme Ave
1562 Lakme Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1562 Lakme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Property is located in front of a High school, long driveway and yard, No pets allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have any available units?
1562 Lakme Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1562 Lakme Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Lakme Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Lakme Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Lakme Ave offers parking.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 Lakme Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have a pool?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have accessible units?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 Lakme Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Terrace
3636 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Jeremy
1920 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College