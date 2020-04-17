All apartments in Los Angeles
1562 Lakme Ave

1562 Lakme Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Lakme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Property is located in front of a High school, long driveway and yard, No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Lakme Ave have any available units?
1562 Lakme Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1562 Lakme Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Lakme Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Lakme Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Lakme Ave offers parking.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 Lakme Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have a pool?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have accessible units?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 Lakme Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1562 Lakme Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1562 Lakme Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
