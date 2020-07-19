All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive

1561 Clear View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1561 Clear View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Fully furnished charming contemporary retreat nestled in a private setting and gated. Featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors and high ceilings. 4 Bedrooms, 3 BA, large living room, formal dinning that leads to lush garden. Gourmet kitchen features gorgeous granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, marble bath and steam shower. Media room, smart house . Very private and only minutes away from Beverly Hills hotel and famous stores of Rodeo Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive have any available units?
1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive have?
Some of 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 CLEAR VIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College