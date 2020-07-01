All apartments in Los Angeles
1561 238th Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

1561 238th Street

1561 238th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1561 238th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious single level family home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage and a great back yard. located in a great area of harbor city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 238th Street have any available units?
1561 238th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1561 238th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1561 238th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 238th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1561 238th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1561 238th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1561 238th Street offers parking.
Does 1561 238th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1561 238th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 238th Street have a pool?
No, 1561 238th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1561 238th Street have accessible units?
No, 1561 238th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 238th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 238th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 238th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1561 238th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

