All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1560 N. Laurel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1560 N. Laurel Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1560 N. Laurel Ave
1560 North Laurel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1560 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE bedroom with a DEN. West Hollywood - Property Id: 186673
large one bedroom with a den.
lots of storage and closets.
wall to wall windows; great scenic views
pool. laundry on site. garage parking. secured building.
walking distance to Sunset Blvd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186673
Property Id 186673
(RLNE5365968)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1560 N. Laurel Ave have any available units?
1560 N. Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1560 N. Laurel Ave have?
Some of 1560 N. Laurel Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1560 N. Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1560 N. Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 N. Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 N. Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1560 N. Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1560 N. Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 1560 N. Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 N. Laurel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 N. Laurel Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1560 N. Laurel Ave has a pool.
Does 1560 N. Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1560 N. Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 N. Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 N. Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
