Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15537 Nordhoff St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15537 Nordhoff St
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15537 Nordhoff St
15537 Nordhoff Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15537 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Big & Comfy
1-Bedroom 1-bath apartment home
Everything within walking distance close to CSUN & schools and shopping centers
$ 1450.00 $500 sec (oac).Gas included & parking call Veronica at (818)361-2000 please call for a tour from Tuesday - Saturday. Hablamos Espanol.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15537 Nordhoff St have any available units?
15537 Nordhoff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15537 Nordhoff St currently offering any rent specials?
15537 Nordhoff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15537 Nordhoff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15537 Nordhoff St is pet friendly.
Does 15537 Nordhoff St offer parking?
Yes, 15537 Nordhoff St offers parking.
Does 15537 Nordhoff St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15537 Nordhoff St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15537 Nordhoff St have a pool?
No, 15537 Nordhoff St does not have a pool.
Does 15537 Nordhoff St have accessible units?
No, 15537 Nordhoff St does not have accessible units.
Does 15537 Nordhoff St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15537 Nordhoff St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15537 Nordhoff St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15537 Nordhoff St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College