15537 Nordhoff St

pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Big & Comfy



1-Bedroom 1-bath apartment home



Everything within walking distance close to CSUN & schools and shopping centers



$ 1450.00 $500 sec (oac).Gas included & parking call Veronica at (818)361-2000 please call for a tour from Tuesday - Saturday. Hablamos Espanol.