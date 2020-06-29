1550 South BUNDY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, bright on second floor. Unit has lots of pace. Build in kitchen cabinet. Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Fireplace in living room. Hardwood floor.Walking to the restaurants, shops. and supermarket.