Los Angeles, CA
1547 4th Ave
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

1547 4th Ave

1547 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1547 4th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** ABSOLUTE MUST SEE***

You will love this spacious newly renovated apartment unit located in the heart of LA, near Mid-City close to public transportation and the 10 freeway.

Accessibility to the freeway affords an easy commute to the Westside, Downtown, Hollywood and Beach Cities. Close to the Crenshaw / LAX Metro Rail and USC. Just a short drive to Koreatown and Melrose / Fairfax District.

This charming property is less than a mile away from the trendy 'Midtown Crossing' with grocery, banking, postal and many other retail shops and restaurants.

Features:
- Beautiful, hardwood flooring throughout.
- Spacious Living Room with a lot of natural light.
- Dining area with custom built-in cabinetry.
- Large Bedrooms with ample closet space.
- Window coverings throughout.
- Completed renovated kitchen and bathroom.
- New light fixtures and ceiling fans.
- Service area off the kitchen with laundry hook-ups.
- Large pantry next to service area
- Appliances are included.
- Secure remote entry with assigned parking space.
- Front, Side and Rear entrances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 4th Ave have any available units?
1547 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 4th Ave have?
Some of 1547 4th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1547 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1547 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1547 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 1547 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 1547 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1547 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1547 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1547 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
