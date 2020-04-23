1547 4th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this spacious newly renovated apartment unit located in the heart of LA, near Mid-City close to public transportation and the 10 freeway.



Accessibility to the freeway affords an easy commute to the Westside, Downtown, Hollywood and Beach Cities. Close to the Crenshaw / LAX Metro Rail and USC. Just a short drive to Koreatown and Melrose / Fairfax District.



This charming property is less than a mile away from the trendy 'Midtown Crossing' with grocery, banking, postal and many other retail shops and restaurants.



Features:

- Beautiful, hardwood flooring throughout.

- Spacious Living Room with a lot of natural light.

- Dining area with custom built-in cabinetry.

- Large Bedrooms with ample closet space.

- Window coverings throughout.

- Completed renovated kitchen and bathroom.

- New light fixtures and ceiling fans.

- Service area off the kitchen with laundry hook-ups.

- Large pantry next to service area

- Appliances are included.

- Secure remote entry with assigned parking space.

- Front, Side and Rear entrances.