1547 4th Ave

Amenities
*** ABSOLUTE MUST SEE***
You will love this spacious newly renovated apartment unit located in the heart of LA, near Mid-City close to public transportation and the 10 freeway.
Accessibility to the freeway affords an easy commute to the Westside, Downtown, Hollywood and Beach Cities. Close to the Crenshaw / LAX Metro Rail and USC. Just a short drive to Koreatown and Melrose / Fairfax District.
This charming property is less than a mile away from the trendy 'Midtown Crossing' with grocery, banking, postal and many other retail shops and restaurants.
Features:
- Beautiful, hardwood flooring throughout.
- Spacious Living Room with a lot of natural light.
- Dining area with custom built-in cabinetry.
- Large Bedrooms with ample closet space.
- Window coverings throughout.
- Completed renovated kitchen and bathroom.
- New light fixtures and ceiling fans.
- Service area off the kitchen with laundry hook-ups.
- Large pantry next to service area
- Appliances are included.
- Secure remote entry with assigned parking space.
- Front, Side and Rear entrances.