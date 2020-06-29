All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 2:45 PM

1546 North Mariposa Avenue

1546 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1546 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 North Mariposa Avenue have any available units?
1546 North Mariposa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1546 North Mariposa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1546 North Mariposa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 North Mariposa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1546 North Mariposa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1546 North Mariposa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1546 North Mariposa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1546 North Mariposa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 North Mariposa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 North Mariposa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1546 North Mariposa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1546 North Mariposa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1546 North Mariposa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 North Mariposa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 North Mariposa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 North Mariposa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 North Mariposa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
