Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute with character, one bedroom one bathroom downstairs apartment with TONS of closet space, NEW quartz kitchen countes and new tiled bathroom, washer/dryer in-unit, A/C, stove/fridge, parking, AND hardwood floors! This apartment is close to Hollywood, West Hollywood, Silverlake, Echo Park, 101Fwy, and MUCH MORE.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 2/15/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.