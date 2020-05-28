All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

15459 Vanowen Street

15459 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

15459 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled unit. Come see this great unit, it won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15459 Vanowen Street have any available units?
15459 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15459 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
15459 Vanowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15459 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 15459 Vanowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15459 Vanowen Street offer parking?
No, 15459 Vanowen Street does not offer parking.
Does 15459 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15459 Vanowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15459 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 15459 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 15459 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 15459 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15459 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15459 Vanowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15459 Vanowen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15459 Vanowen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

