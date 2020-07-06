Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15424 ST CAMARILLO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15424 ST CAMARILLO
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15424 ST CAMARILLO
15424 Camarillo Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15424 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino
Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have any available units?
15424 ST CAMARILLO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15424 ST CAMARILLO currently offering any rent specials?
15424 ST CAMARILLO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15424 ST CAMARILLO pet-friendly?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO offer parking?
Yes, 15424 ST CAMARILLO offers parking.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have a pool?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have a pool.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have accessible units?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have accessible units.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have units with dishwashers?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have units with air conditioning?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College