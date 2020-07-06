All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

15424 ST CAMARILLO

15424 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

15424 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have any available units?
15424 ST CAMARILLO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15424 ST CAMARILLO currently offering any rent specials?
15424 ST CAMARILLO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15424 ST CAMARILLO pet-friendly?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO offer parking?
Yes, 15424 ST CAMARILLO offers parking.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have a pool?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have a pool.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have accessible units?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have accessible units.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have units with dishwashers?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15424 ST CAMARILLO have units with air conditioning?
No, 15424 ST CAMARILLO does not have units with air conditioning.

