Los Angeles, CA
15411 Keswick St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

15411 Keswick St

15411 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Location

15411 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Keswick - Property Id: 238569

15411- new construction, single story, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ attached 2 car garage, central heat & air, Indoor laundry hookups. Nice open floor plan w/ family room that opens to the kitchen/dining area. Kitchen has white self closing shaker cabinets, quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. Laminate floors throughout. Bathrooms have quartz top vanities, tiled floors, tiled shower/tub.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15411 Keswick St have any available units?
15411 Keswick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15411 Keswick St have?
Some of 15411 Keswick St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15411 Keswick St currently offering any rent specials?
15411 Keswick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15411 Keswick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15411 Keswick St is pet friendly.
Does 15411 Keswick St offer parking?
Yes, 15411 Keswick St offers parking.
Does 15411 Keswick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15411 Keswick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15411 Keswick St have a pool?
No, 15411 Keswick St does not have a pool.
Does 15411 Keswick St have accessible units?
No, 15411 Keswick St does not have accessible units.
Does 15411 Keswick St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15411 Keswick St has units with dishwashers.

