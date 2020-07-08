Rent Calculator
Last updated January 28 2020
1541 N Fuller Ave
1541 North Fuller Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1541 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the Unit:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stainless Steel Appliances
Great Closet Space
Bright Natural Light
Laundry On Site
One Parking Spot
About the Building:
Secure, Private Environment
Centrally Located
Friendly Neighbors
(RLNE3524828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 N Fuller Ave have any available units?
1541 N Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1541 N Fuller Ave have?
Some of 1541 N Fuller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1541 N Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1541 N Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 N Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 N Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1541 N Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1541 N Fuller Ave offers parking.
Does 1541 N Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 N Fuller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 N Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 1541 N Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1541 N Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 1541 N Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 N Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 N Fuller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
