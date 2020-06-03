All apartments in Los Angeles
1538 North Martel Avenue

1538 North Martel Avenue
Location

1538 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
sauna
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,690* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this bright Hollywood furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room with great balcony views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX31)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Double Bed, 55in/140cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Sauna/Steam Room
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

