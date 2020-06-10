1537 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright and Spacious! Corner 2 bedroom 2 bath Unit with In-Unit Laundry. Two parking spots available in the enclosed garage! Located just steps away from Sunset Strip, enjoy all this apartment has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 22 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
1537 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.