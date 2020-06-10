All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1537 North LAUREL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1537 North LAUREL Avenue
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

1537 North LAUREL Avenue

1537 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1537 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright and Spacious! Corner 2 bedroom 2 bath Unit with In-Unit Laundry. Two parking spots available in the enclosed garage! Located just steps away from Sunset Strip, enjoy all this apartment has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 22 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
1537 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 1537 North LAUREL Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 North LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1537 North LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 North LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1537 North LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1537 North LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 North LAUREL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1537 North LAUREL Avenue has a pool.
Does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1537 North LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 North LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 North LAUREL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 22 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College