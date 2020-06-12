Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1534 Stonewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1534 Stonewood Court
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1534 Stonewood Court
1534 Stonewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1534 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Very spacious unit in The Gardens. Huge bedrooms. Very good condition. Show your fussy clients.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1534 Stonewood Court have any available units?
1534 Stonewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1534 Stonewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Stonewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Stonewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Stonewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1534 Stonewood Court offer parking?
No, 1534 Stonewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Stonewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Stonewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Stonewood Court have a pool?
No, 1534 Stonewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Stonewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1534 Stonewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Stonewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Stonewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Stonewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Stonewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College