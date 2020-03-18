Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
/
15313 Cabrito Road
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15313 Cabrito Road
15313 W Cabrito Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
North Hills East
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
15313 W Cabrito Road, Los Angeles, CA 91406
North Hills East
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- beautiful modern one bed / one bath
- stainless steel appliances
- washer and dryer in unit
- Laminate wood flooring
- quiet and private building
- 24 hour surveillance cameras
- On site manager
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26750
(RLNE4697392)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have any available units?
15313 Cabrito Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15313 Cabrito Road have?
Some of 15313 Cabrito Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15313 Cabrito Road currently offering any rent specials?
15313 Cabrito Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15313 Cabrito Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road is pet friendly.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road offer parking?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road offers parking.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have a pool?
No, 15313 Cabrito Road does not have a pool.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have accessible units?
No, 15313 Cabrito Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road has units with dishwashers.
