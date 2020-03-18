All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15313 Cabrito Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15313 Cabrito Road
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

15313 Cabrito Road

15313 W Cabrito Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15313 W Cabrito Road, Los Angeles, CA 91406
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- beautiful modern one bed / one bath
- stainless steel appliances
- washer and dryer in unit
- Laminate wood flooring
- quiet and private building
- 24 hour surveillance cameras
- On site manager

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26750

(RLNE4697392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15313 Cabrito Road have any available units?
15313 Cabrito Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15313 Cabrito Road have?
Some of 15313 Cabrito Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15313 Cabrito Road currently offering any rent specials?
15313 Cabrito Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15313 Cabrito Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road is pet friendly.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road offer parking?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road offers parking.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have a pool?
No, 15313 Cabrito Road does not have a pool.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have accessible units?
No, 15313 Cabrito Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15313 Cabrito Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15313 Cabrito Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College