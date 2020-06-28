Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1530 E 33rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1530 E 33rd St
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1530 E 33rd St
1530 East 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1530 East 33rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
large one bedroom in gated building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 E 33rd St have any available units?
1530 E 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1530 E 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 E 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 E 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1530 E 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1530 E 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1530 E 33rd St offers parking.
Does 1530 E 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 E 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 E 33rd St have a pool?
No, 1530 E 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 E 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 1530 E 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 E 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 E 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 E 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 E 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College