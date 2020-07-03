All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

1529 South BEVERLY Drive

1529 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1529 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This elegant, newer complex with just five units and an abundance of light offers a spacious three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath townhome just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurants Beverly Hills has to offer. The ideal floor plan has a spacious living room with a fireplace that opens up into the dining area with beautiful built-in cabinetry perfect for entertaining. The chef's kitchen has clean white cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy el-fresco dining off the private terrace balcony. The top floor master suite has high ceilings, jetted spa tub, oversized walk-in closet and private balcony with tree-lined views. Washer and dryer hookups and direct-entry garage access with side-by-side parking complete this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 South BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1529 South BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 South BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1529 South BEVERLY Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 South BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1529 South BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 South BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1529 South BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1529 South BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1529 South BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1529 South BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 South BEVERLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 South BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1529 South BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1529 South BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1529 South BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 South BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 South BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.

