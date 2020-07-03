1529 South BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This elegant, newer complex with just five units and an abundance of light offers a spacious three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath townhome just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurants Beverly Hills has to offer. The ideal floor plan has a spacious living room with a fireplace that opens up into the dining area with beautiful built-in cabinetry perfect for entertaining. The chef's kitchen has clean white cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy el-fresco dining off the private terrace balcony. The top floor master suite has high ceilings, jetted spa tub, oversized walk-in closet and private balcony with tree-lined views. Washer and dryer hookups and direct-entry garage access with side-by-side parking complete this home.