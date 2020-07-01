All apartments in Los Angeles
1529 Pleasant Avenue

1529 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Pleasant Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
2017 built, One block to Mariachi Metro Station, 1.5 miles to L. A. Downtown, Little Tokyo, Arts District, USC Medical Center, and Union Station! View of City Lights & High-Rise Buildings! 4 bed/2 bath, 2 parking spaces, upgraded kitchen and bath, quartz counter tops, central A/C & heating, in house laundry, double pane low E windows, gated back yard parking, security alarm system ready, surveillance camera, Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer furnished, very convenient location, 3 min. drive to Freeway 101, 5, 10, and 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Pleasant Avenue have any available units?
1529 Pleasant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Pleasant Avenue have?
Some of 1529 Pleasant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Pleasant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Pleasant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Pleasant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Pleasant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1529 Pleasant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Pleasant Avenue offers parking.
Does 1529 Pleasant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Pleasant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Pleasant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1529 Pleasant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Pleasant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1529 Pleasant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Pleasant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Pleasant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

