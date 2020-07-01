1529 Pleasant Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning alarm system furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

2017 built, One block to Mariachi Metro Station, 1.5 miles to L. A. Downtown, Little Tokyo, Arts District, USC Medical Center, and Union Station! View of City Lights & High-Rise Buildings! 4 bed/2 bath, 2 parking spaces, upgraded kitchen and bath, quartz counter tops, central A/C & heating, in house laundry, double pane low E windows, gated back yard parking, security alarm system ready, surveillance camera, Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer furnished, very convenient location, 3 min. drive to Freeway 101, 5, 10, and 60.