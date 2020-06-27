1528 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019 PICO
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy home fully furnished. Renting out one bedroom with access to full bathroom, kitchen, laundry, living room, and yard. House is shared among other tenants. Utilities paid by landlord. Pets not preferred. Single applicant preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1528 S Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
1528 S Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.