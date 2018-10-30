15267 FRIENDS Street

Amenities

Come experience this gorgeous Palisades bluffs contemporary designed by award winning architect Hagy Belzberg, FAIA, OAA and featured in numerous architectural publications. On a 9,281 SF lot, this 3 level 3,011 SF home with 4 BR/5 BA, features 4 en-suite bedrooms, a bonus family room on the first floor and a large great room upstairs with exposed beams opening to the modern kitchen with views of the ocean. Perfect home for entertaining with a large deck and built in BBQ. The 3rd floor has an amazing work space with ocean views could be used as an office and/or meditation space. Close to the Farmers Market and our new Palisades Village with restaurants, shopping and the Bay Theater. Available partially furnished or unfurnished.