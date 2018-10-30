All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15267 FRIENDS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15267 FRIENDS Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

15267 FRIENDS Street

15267 West Friends Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15267 West Friends Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Come experience this gorgeous Palisades bluffs contemporary designed by award winning architect Hagy Belzberg, FAIA, OAA and featured in numerous architectural publications. On a 9,281 SF lot, this 3 level 3,011 SF home with 4 BR/5 BA, features 4 en-suite bedrooms, a bonus family room on the first floor and a large great room upstairs with exposed beams opening to the modern kitchen with views of the ocean. Perfect home for entertaining with a large deck and built in BBQ. The 3rd floor has an amazing work space with ocean views could be used as an office and/or meditation space. Close to the Farmers Market and our new Palisades Village with restaurants, shopping and the Bay Theater. Available partially furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15267 FRIENDS Street have any available units?
15267 FRIENDS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15267 FRIENDS Street have?
Some of 15267 FRIENDS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15267 FRIENDS Street currently offering any rent specials?
15267 FRIENDS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15267 FRIENDS Street pet-friendly?
No, 15267 FRIENDS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15267 FRIENDS Street offer parking?
Yes, 15267 FRIENDS Street offers parking.
Does 15267 FRIENDS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15267 FRIENDS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15267 FRIENDS Street have a pool?
No, 15267 FRIENDS Street does not have a pool.
Does 15267 FRIENDS Street have accessible units?
No, 15267 FRIENDS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15267 FRIENDS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15267 FRIENDS Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College