1526 East 33rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

This Bright newly renovated construction, 4 Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths unit on duplex property on a large lot. Down stairs has a full bed and bath. Upstairs has a spacious master suite and two bedrooms along with a private laundry room with washer and dryer included. The entire property is gated with two car garage and plenty of open space for parking. Sparkling clean and ready to move in. Tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, trash and Sewer. Unit is outfitted with appliances including washer and dryer, and heat, water heater, granite counter tops, waterproof vinyl flooring, large closets and many upgrades! Easy freeway access to 5, 10 and 110! Close proximity public transportation, USC, Fashion District, Downtown LA. Available Immediately. Subject to minimum credit score and combined income requirements. Security deposit is 1 month rent. EMAIL INQUIRIES ONLY. Thank you. Photos will come on the weekend. Open house on 02/26 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm.