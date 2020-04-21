All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:27 PM

1526 East 33rd Street

1526 East 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1526 East 33rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Bright newly renovated construction, 4 Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths unit on duplex property on a large lot. Down stairs has a full bed and bath. Upstairs has a spacious master suite and two bedrooms along with a private laundry room with washer and dryer included. The entire property is gated with two car garage and plenty of open space for parking. Sparkling clean and ready to move in. Tenant pays for water, gas, electricity, trash and Sewer. Unit is outfitted with appliances including washer and dryer, and heat, water heater, granite counter tops, waterproof vinyl flooring, large closets and many upgrades! Easy freeway access to 5, 10 and 110! Close proximity public transportation, USC, Fashion District, Downtown LA. Available Immediately. Subject to minimum credit score and combined income requirements. Security deposit is 1 month rent. EMAIL INQUIRIES ONLY. Thank you. Photos will come on the weekend. Open house on 02/26 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 East 33rd Street have any available units?
1526 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 East 33rd Street have?
Some of 1526 East 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1526 East 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1526 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1526 East 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1526 East 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 1526 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 East 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 1526 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1526 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1526 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 East 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
