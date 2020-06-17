1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

One bedroom apartment in a very charming setting the unit has been recently upgraded and has all new appliances beautiful all white quartz granite countertop with very nice laminated floor. The property has a very nice and open courtyard with trees and flowers which you don't find them these days in the newer building. The building is very well kept and looks and feels like newer building. Its a must see.

This is a very well kept building which was remodeled a few years ago. The inside of the apartment has been updated with very nice clean kitchen and bathroom. The property has 30 units where all tenants are young upper class professionals. The property is located in WLA, adjacent to Brentwood and a block from city of Santa Monica. Walking distance to WLA's great Shops and Restaurants. Minutes from Santa Monica and Venice Beaches and easy access to fwy 405 and Hwy 10