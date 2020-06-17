All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:50 AM

1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112

1525 South Saltair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1525 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
One bedroom apartment in a very charming setting the unit has been recently upgraded and has all new appliances beautiful all white quartz granite countertop with very nice laminated floor. The property has a very nice and open courtyard with trees and flowers which you don't find them these days in the newer building. The building is very well kept and looks and feels like newer building. Its a must see.
This is a very well kept building which was remodeled a few years ago. The inside of the apartment has been updated with very nice clean kitchen and bathroom. The property has 30 units where all tenants are young upper class professionals. The property is located in WLA, adjacent to Brentwood and a block from city of Santa Monica. Walking distance to WLA's great Shops and Restaurants. Minutes from Santa Monica and Venice Beaches and easy access to fwy 405 and Hwy 10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 have any available units?
1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 have?
Some of 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 currently offering any rent specials?
1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 pet-friendly?
No, 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 offer parking?
Yes, 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 offers parking.
Does 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 have a pool?
No, 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 does not have a pool.
Does 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 have accessible units?
No, 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 S. Saltair Ave - 112 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College