Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 PM

15239 ST LA MAIDA

15239 La Maida Street · No Longer Available
Location

15239 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

parking
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have any available units?
15239 ST LA MAIDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have?
Some of 15239 ST LA MAIDA's amenities include parking, hot tub, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15239 ST LA MAIDA currently offering any rent specials?
15239 ST LA MAIDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15239 ST LA MAIDA pet-friendly?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA offer parking?
Yes, 15239 ST LA MAIDA offers parking.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have a pool?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not have a pool.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have accessible units?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not have accessible units.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have units with dishwashers?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not have units with dishwashers.

