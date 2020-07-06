Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15239 ST LA MAIDA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15239 ST LA MAIDA
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15239 ST LA MAIDA
15239 La Maida Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15239 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
parking
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have any available units?
15239 ST LA MAIDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have?
Some of 15239 ST LA MAIDA's amenities include parking, hot tub, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15239 ST LA MAIDA currently offering any rent specials?
15239 ST LA MAIDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15239 ST LA MAIDA pet-friendly?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA offer parking?
Yes, 15239 ST LA MAIDA offers parking.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have a pool?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not have a pool.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have accessible units?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not have accessible units.
Does 15239 ST LA MAIDA have units with dishwashers?
No, 15239 ST LA MAIDA does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College