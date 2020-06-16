All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15235 Knapp St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15235 Knapp St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:32 AM

15235 Knapp St

15235 Knapp Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15235 Knapp Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR 2 BA House with a Pool - Totally remodeled house in a very nice residential area in North Hills
Close to transportation, 405 Freeway and Sepuleveda Blvd
House is ready for immediate move in

(RLNE3372833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15235 Knapp St have any available units?
15235 Knapp St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15235 Knapp St currently offering any rent specials?
15235 Knapp St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15235 Knapp St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15235 Knapp St is pet friendly.
Does 15235 Knapp St offer parking?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not offer parking.
Does 15235 Knapp St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15235 Knapp St have a pool?
Yes, 15235 Knapp St has a pool.
Does 15235 Knapp St have accessible units?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not have accessible units.
Does 15235 Knapp St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15235 Knapp St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College