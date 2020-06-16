Rent Calculator
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:32 AM
15235 Knapp St
15235 Knapp Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
15235 Knapp Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR 2 BA House with a Pool - Totally remodeled house in a very nice residential area in North Hills
Close to transportation, 405 Freeway and Sepuleveda Blvd
House is ready for immediate move in
(RLNE3372833)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15235 Knapp St have any available units?
15235 Knapp St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 15235 Knapp St currently offering any rent specials?
15235 Knapp St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15235 Knapp St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15235 Knapp St is pet friendly.
Does 15235 Knapp St offer parking?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not offer parking.
Does 15235 Knapp St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15235 Knapp St have a pool?
Yes, 15235 Knapp St has a pool.
Does 15235 Knapp St have accessible units?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not have accessible units.
Does 15235 Knapp St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15235 Knapp St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15235 Knapp St does not have units with air conditioning.
